McIntosh Co. sees record number of ballots cast ahead of Election Day

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Less than a week until election day.
According to the Board of Elections, McIntosh County is seeing a record number of ballots cast ahead of November 3.
There are a little more than 9,900 registered voters in McIntosh County. Between early in-person voting and absentee, the elections supervisor says around half have already cast their ballot.
Absentee ballots were sent out to almost 2,300 voters and 46 percent have already come back. And as of 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, around 3,200 people have voted early.
The elections supervisor says these are record breaking numbers.
During the 2016 presidential election, Elections Supervisor Eleanore Gale says there was a 65 percent turnout. The county is already close to beating that number ahead of November 3.
Although the Board of Elections isn’t scanning ballots early, she doesn’t expect the tabulation process to take long on Election Night.
During June’s primary, workers were tallying votes until 4 a.m.
“We’ve has a chance to see our pros and cons, what went well and what didn’t go well; and we’ve made corrections," Gale said.
When we were inside the polling location, it looked like voters were getting in and out quickly. Gale says many people are bringing in their sample ballots to help make the process faster.
