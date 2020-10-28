Savannah city leaders discuss Halloween safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Halloween just four days away, some are planning how they will celebrate the day.
But Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says you can hold off going door-to-door. He is not designating specific trick or treat times in the hostess city but encourages people to celebrate at home.
There’s no doubt it’s been a strange year. More tricks than treats. At Halloween you expect the unexpected, the mayor suggests this year you do something different, stay home.
“Things will not be the same and quite simply we’re asking you to celebrate differently this year. Don’t let anybody come to your house. Don’t come to my house I don’t have any candy for you," said Mayor Johnson.
While the Mayor might have discouraged traditional trick or treating some we spoke to say they still plan to go out and celebrate.
“I do it for the kids you know we’ll, we’re going to have our hand sanitizer and keep our distancing and you know. But we have to have some fun for them because they’ve been cooped up," said Leann Pound.
Spirit Halloween was full of shoppers ready to find the right costume to mark the occasion. Some feel cutting the candy from the day would be frightening.
“It probably wouldn’t be too fair at least for me because I like to be in the spirit of Halloween as well and I know kids love to be in the spirit of Halloween," said Shalom Jones.
While the city isn’t designating times, neither is the county. They are encouraging those who do participate in Halloween to follow COVID safety guidelines. Though Isle of Hope is typically known for their décor and festivities, neighbors expect a quieter scene this year.
“This year I think people are trying to go a little bit more low key so do some of the backstreets and just kind of the side streets," said Betsy Von Trapp.
But some say they still will give out candy to the witches, baby sharks or superheroes who show up.
“Instead of handing the candy out to the children we’re going to bag it up, put it on a table in the driveway and we’ll be sitting our social distance apart," said Vicky Langford.
While several say they still plan to celebrate, there’s no question it will look different as they work to follow the public health guidelines to avoid a scary Halloween.
