SC Ports prepares for more cargo and bigger ships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Ports is holding its annual State of the Port address, but this year they say anyone cane tune in and they can do so from home.
South Carolina Ports says they are preparing for more cargo and bigger ships as we head in to 2021, but the President and CEO of the South Carolina Ports will give an update Wednesday on the main improvements and projects facing the port.
South Carolina Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome says he will deliver the State of the Port address, but for the first time ever, everything will be virtual.
South Carolina Ports Senior Vice President Jordi Yarborough says they are excited to hold the event virtually, since they expect they will be able to reach more people this way.
One of the main topics will be the opening of the Hugh Leatherman Terminal, which officials say is the first new container terminal in the US since 2009. They say the plan is to have it open by next year.
Newsome says he will also give an update on the harbor deepening project which is now fully funded after several years and scheduled to be completed by 2022.
Plans show this project will make our harbor the deepest on the east coast and as the cargo base at the port continues to grow, Yarborough says they see the growth coming from retail distribution.
As the port grows, Yarborough says they plan to capitalize and help create jobs for residents in the Lowcounty.
“We have a very strong economic impact in the Lowcounty as well. Where we have 1 in 10 jobs in the state of South Carolina that are directly or indirectly tied to the port, here locally we have 10,000 direct jobs here in the Lowcountry," Yarborough said.
South Carolina Ports says their State of the Port address will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday but viewers will need to register before hand on their website.
