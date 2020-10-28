Statesboro business recognized for international impact

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A company in Statesboro that sends its products around the world received a special honor.
Leaders from World Trade Center Savannah say this award going to Brodie International speaks about the company here in Statesboro as well as our region’s businesses and their impact in the world.
The Center’s International Business of the Year recognizes companies in the region that excel in international trade. The plant’s manager noted that the majority of Brodie’s oil transport and measuring components go overseas. The center’s president stressed the importance of working with businesses who’ve established here and not take them for granted while recruiting new ones.
“If we don’t take care of what’s here and what’s present, we’re not doing our job. Because those companies are our best salesmen for bringing in new business," said Trip Tollison, President of World Trade Center Savannah.
Georgia Southern University’s president Dr. Kyle Marrero spoke about the importance of industries in the region for keeping jobs and production in the local economy.
