Wednesday: Warmer, ahead of Thursday scattered storms and cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky temperatures are mild this morning; ranging from the low to mid-70s. The forecast is mostly dry and only patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.
Under some sunshine, the temperature warms to near 80° by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 90° with humidity factored in.
The forecast remains mostly dry today, but rain and a few storms are in the extended forecast ahead of a strong cold front. Thursday begins dry and mild with windy conditions. The chance of rain and storms increases through the late afternoon and early evening.
One, or two, storms may become strong - mainly well west of I-95. Gusts to 60 MPH and an isolated tornado cannot be 100% ruled out with these “one or two” stronger storms; mainly west and southwest of the WTOC Viewing Area.
Cooler, drier air filters in Thursday night into Friday morning and nice fall weather lingers into the weekend.
A brief shot at clouds and a couple showers moves in later Saturday night into Sunday ahead of the next cold front that brings much cooler air into our forecast Sunday night into the early portion of the work-week.
TROPICS -
Hurricane Zeta continues to strengthen in the central Gulf of Mexico this morning. It’s forecast to continue strengthening and make landfall along the southeast Louisiana coastline this afternoon and evening; possibly just weaker than its peak intensity. The storm then weakens quickly and races to the northeast. It poses no direct threat to our area but could boost local storm chances tomorrow afternoon and evening. There are no other areas of big concern in the tropics right now.
Have a great day,
Cutter
