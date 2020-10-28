WTOC hosts debate between Ga. U.S. Senatorial candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC hosted Georgia’s second U.S. Senatorial Debate between Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic Challenger John Ossoff.
Both Perdue and Ossoff touched on a number of topics from COVID-19, health care, education, cyber security and why Georgians should elect them to represent our state in Washington, D.C.
When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Republican Incumbent Senator David Perdue and Democratic Challenger John Ossoff differ on how it has been handled.
“What we’ve learned is that we’ve got to get a vaccine. We’ve got to accelerate the treatment regiments and so forth and get the money back into the state," Sen. Perdue said.
Democratic Challenger John Ossoff says President Trump and others misled Americans about the severity of the virus.
“Take some personal responsibility for what the whole country and what the whole world can see is an abject failure of governance. Step up. Acknowledge what’s been done and chart a course for it. Empower the medical experts. Put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based here in Atlanta in charge. Let the health experts lead not the politicians," Ossoff said.
Ossoff also believes affordable health care is the most important issue at the midst of the pandemic.
“It is a source of constant stress for so many Georgia families. The outrageous insurance premiums. The outrageous cost of prescription drugs. And now in the middle of a pandemic, that is worsening, a pandemic that Senator Perdue told us would be no deadlier than the ordinary flu. In the middle of this historic public health crisis. Senator Perdue is still supporting a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act," Ossoff said.
Senator Perdue says if the Affordable Care act is repealed by the Supreme Court, a bill is in place to protect pre-existing conditions.
“We have a bill before the Senate, I co-sponsored it that would give us protection against for pre-existing conditions in the event that the Affordable Care Act is indeed determined by the Supreme Court to be unconstitutional. The other thing is we got to do is work on surprise billing and drug costs,” Sen. Perdue said.
When it comes to education, Senator Purdue says he supports school choice.
Ossoff says he’d like college to be more affordable for families and debt free tuition for students attending historically Black colleges and universities and public universities.
With Election Day around the corner, both candidates explained why they’re best pick to represent Georgians.
“It is so important that we make a plan to vote with early voting ending in Georgia on Friday because our health is on the line. We deserve so much better than what we’re getting from our government right now," Ossoff said.
“You know how I will vote. You know what I’ve accomplished but there’s so much more work to do,” Sen. Perdue said.
