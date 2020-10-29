Bluffton organization looking to help during the holidays

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Even though pumpkins are still decorating our doorstep’s Bluffton Self-Help is looking ahead to snowmen.
Bluffton Self-Help has seen a massive increase in need over the last few months. Plus, they say most of the families coming to them have never needed help before. That’s why, they say, they are already preparing for the holidays.
Toys are being collected at the Bluffton Police Department and Bluffton Self-Help Center that will be distributed to families in need Monday through Friday. They say right now they are hoping to get more toys and gifts for one age group in particular
“We would like to encourage toys for the older kids. Those are more difficult to buy for,” Bluffton Self-Help Executive Director Kimberly Hall said.
Bluffton Self-Help knows even though the holidays are all about gifts, families have other needs. That’s why they are also prepared to distribute food, clothing, and books to families who sign up. And they say the help is not limited to residents of the town of Bluffton.
“We work really hard to not turn anybody away. So, if you live in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, or Colleton County. Come on by, you just have to bring your application, utility bill, photo ID and we can get you signed up.”
You can register for toys for your family Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their main message is do not be afraid to ask for help.
