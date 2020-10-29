Businesses, homes could be impacted by 278 expansion

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Department of Transportation is currently choosing between several proposed expansion plans for the 278 Corridor. In many plans, a few Hilton head businesses would have to completely relocate.
“There’s only two businesses that are impacted. An upholstery place and the palm reader,” Town Manager Steve Riley said.
One of the main businesses that would be impacted if 268 was expanded is Willie Young’s upholstery. The front door is only a few steps from the roadway.
Willie Young has been working in upholstery on Hilton Head since the 70s. He and his employees have been at his current building on William Hilton Parkway for about 11 years.
“Being here on the main corridor... Hell, how can you get any better,” Young said.
The building has been here all of his life. He says its size is perfect for what he wants from his business.
“Economically, this is the best darn thing that could ever happen.”
But should 278 be expanded, his business sits exactly where the new highway would go.
“At this point in my life, I kind of like it the way it is.”
Young’s business isn’t the only one that would be impacted.
Everybody else might lose a little bit of frontage but they won’t be impacted to the point where they can’t operate. But before any decisions are made the DOT, will work with the business owners
“They must work with them and try to accommodate them.”
The town is also willing to help.
“The council is inclined to do as much as it can without necessarily writing a check over and above what’s already given to the project funds.”
But any decisions would take time, possibly even years, before the businesses must make a real move.
“I guess we’ll just wait and see what happens.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.