Chatham Co. Police officers receive intervention training

CHATAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is taking part in a new training series that’s designed to help officers intervene if or when they believe their peer is violating department policies.
Chief Jeff Hadley says the training is mandatory for all Chatham County Police Department officers regardless of rank. He says intervention training makes for better policing and a safer community.
The EPIC training program stands for Ethical Policing Is Courageous. The idea is to give the officers the skills to recognize when a situation calls for them to intervene.
Chief Hadley says the duty to intervene has always been part of their policy. He says with this training it’ll reinforce its importance.
Each training is a full eight hour day with various interactive scenarios that the officers work through. Chief Hadley says he wants his officers to have the courage to step in when they need to because it’s the right thing to do for the community and the department.
“If you’re with a fellow officer that’s either overly emotional about an incident or kind of ramped up, up here, you need to step in. You need to say, ‘Hey, let me take care of this. Step back let me handle this because you’re too elevated in your emotions to handle this the best way possible.’ That’s what we have to do,” Chief Hadley said.
The department is currently on their third training session. The chief says every officer is scheduled to complete it by the end of November.
