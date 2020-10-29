Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Left over moisture from Zeta will impact the area today as a cold front moves through this evening. Scattered showers and storms are expected. While no widespread severe weather is forecast one or two storms may contain strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Rain chances end by midnight as the cold front moves past. High pressure builds in Friday and Saturday with much cooler air. Another cold front moves through Sunday evening with a slight chance for showers. High brings cool and dry weather to start next week.