Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Left over moisture from Zeta will impact the area today as a cold front moves through this evening. Scattered showers and storms are expected. While no widespread severe weather is forecast one or two storms may contain strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Rain chances end by midnight as the cold front moves past. High pressure builds in Friday and Saturday with much cooler air. Another cold front moves through Sunday evening with a slight chance for showers. High brings cool and dry weather to start next week.
Zeta is forecast to become non tropical today as it races towards the mid Atlantic coast. A large area of showers and storms in the eastern Caribbean Sea is associated with a tropical wave. There is a 60% chance for development over the next 5 days as it moves westward.
Today will be mostly cloudy and windy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms through 10pm. Clearing skies overnight but still windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear and chilly, lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be clear and cool, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
