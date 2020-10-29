First Alert Weather Day: A couple of severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Zeta is racing through the south ahead of an approaching cold front. The two will interact and produce conditions in the atmosphere that may let a storm, or two, become strong or severe in the WTOC Viewing Area between 1 and 9 p.m.
Scattered storms are forecast to move in from middle Georgia late this morning, impacting areas well west of I-95 first, then shift eastward.
There is a Marginal (1 out of 5) Risk of severe storms with gusty winds and an isolated tornado mainly west of I-95.
WHAT TO DO:
Go about your day as normal. There will be plenty of dry-time to get plans in. In fact, some may miss rain altogether as this risk of severe weather shifts through. Of the hit-or-miss storms, only one or two may become severe. Simply have at least one way – preferably two – to get severe weather alerts this afternoon and evening.
A cold front shifts through overnight tonight. We’ll wake up to a clear sky, much cooler temperatures, and a cooler breeze Friday morning.
