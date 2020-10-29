Football fan on his way to completing bucket list visits Prettiest Little Stadium in America

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Southern Eagles play on national TV Thursday night. But one fan in the stands has his own story, attending his first game ever in Statesboro.
Diehard football fans might make it their quest to get to every game for their team. The quest for Michael Barker is to experience a home game with every top level team in the NCAA - all 130 of them. His milestone 100th game is Thursday night at the Prettiest Little Stadium in America.
He started in 2017, at first just seeing the stadiums. Then it turned to coming to a game, soaking in the tailgate, the folklore and more. He plots out his games each season to get to the most places in a week.
“I don’t stay in hotels. When a game gets over at 11 p.m. and you’ve got a three hour drive to a 6 a.m. flight, you just drive there,” Barker said.
He says COVID-19 has canceled some games but given him chances to make it to others. Today, he’s heard stories about Coach Erk Russell, and the traditions built in just a few decades.
“Everywhere you go, they light up and want to tell you why their band is the best or their cheerleaders are the best or their stadium is the best. That’s what gets me because I want to see it from their perspective while I’m there,” Barker said.
When he says he immerses himself in a team, that was especially true today at Eagle Creek.
After tonight, he’s got games in Wyoming, Kansas, and Nevada this weekend.
If his plans hold, he’ll get number 130 next November in Alabama at the Iron Bowl.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.