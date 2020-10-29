Groundbreaking for new Chatham County Courthouse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders breaking ground on a new courthouse.
The building will be used as a trial courthouse. It’s going up where the old Chatham County Jail sat on Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah.
The multi-million dollar project is being paid for using SPLOST money.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott says it’s been a slow process, but he’s excited the project is moving forward.
“This is going to be a terrific addition for the county. It will mean a lot for the courts, and we haven’t talked about it much, we’re going to have a new jury room. And that’s one of the things I really harped on, a place where juries can come and be comfortable and not be crammed in,” Scott said.
You may remember Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission recommended changing the courthouse design to make the courthouse more compatible with the historic area.
