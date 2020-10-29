Hearing for Bulloch Co. murder suspect

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Loved ones said goodbyes Thursday to a Bulloch County woman murdered Friday night. Family and deputies found Bonnie Lanier Rushing shot and killed at her family’s home.
The suspect made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Mayhew spoke directly to the magistrate judge, and her only, as she outlined the charges against him and how the case could proceed.
Lee Allen Mayhew came to the jailhouse courtroom to formally hear the charges against him. In his virtual hearing, Magistrate Judge June Braswell read off the charges of murder, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft and more.
Mayhew shifted back and forth as the judge asked if he understood the proceedings. He answered yes or no questions that he wanted an attorney but did not have the funds to hire one. Investigators say Mayhew burglarized a home Thursday night and left behind a car from Tennessee he’s suspected of stealing.
Then Friday night, they believe he shot and killed Bonnie Lanier Rushing at her home in Leefield and took off to Florida in her car, where he was caught hours later.
“We have determined that Mayhew is a career criminal. He is a multi-state offender. So, we will prosecute him to the fullest extent we can,” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said.
Mayhew was wanted in Tennessee on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The judge told him there was no bond available from magistrate court on charges this serious. With a quick signature, jailers led him from the room.
Mayhew must now request a bond hearing in Superior Court. We’ll let you know if or when that happens. In the meantime, he’ll remain here in the Bulloch County Jail.
