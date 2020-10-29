Paul Anderson Youth Home Commemorates Founder’s Day

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and faculty gathered recently to celebrate Founder’s Day at the Paul Anderson Youth Home.
Founder’s Day celebrates the birthday of the late Paul Anderson, the founder of the home. The home provides support and education for young men struggling with discipline, substance abuse and behavioral problems. The students commemorated the day by learning more about Anderson’s life, eating brunch, praying, and participating in field games.
Paul Anderson’s wife, Glenda, is also a co-founder of the home and now serves as its President. She says she hopes the community and home continue to honor Anderson’s giving spirt.
“Most of our boys today that are present don’t remember him, only through the stories we tell them and the knowledge that they have of the home, and so we want them to remember him and the sacrifices he made," Glenda said. "I think he was a wonderfully unselfish man. My desire is that we never change the core principles. God called Paul and me together to build a home and to show our young men what home and family should be.”
The home has helped over fourteen hundred young men between the ages of 16 and 21 since it was founded in 1961.
