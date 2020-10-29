‘Power of Paulson’ brings boom to Military Appreciation Night

“I went to school here, I met my wife here, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than right here in Statesboro. I currently work at the ROTC here at Georgia Southern, and I’ve recruited, deployed out of here to all different theaters of combat, with the National Guard out of here, and always came back, and watched the games when I was overseas, and I love Georgia Southern football more than anything, so it was a great opportunity,” Neal said. The primetime Thursday night match-up against South Alabama served as Military Appreciation Night inside Paulson, something Neal said he and other veterans appreciate now more than ever.