Reminder of signs, symptoms on Stroke Awareness Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the leading causes of death and disability in the world. While strokes can cause serious damage, they also can be treated if handled properly.
It’s World Stroke Awareness day and doctors are using it as a reminder of the signs and symptoms of a stroke. They noticed a trend of people delaying stroke care because of the pandemic, but they say it’s important not to because time equals brain.
“Don’t put off coming to the hospital because of a concern about COVID. Pains are taken to make sure everyone is safe. It’s important to get here to protect you we don’t want to lose lives and cause disability because of delay in care,” Neurologist Dr. Michael Hemphill said.
Memorial Health typically treats 900 patients a year who have suffered a stroke. That averages out to about 75 a month, but during April they saw less than half of that because of the pandemic. That doesn’t mean strokes stopped it means people didn’t get the care they needed.
While they are now seeking help, doctors say they are most successful when they can intervene quickly as the damage caused from the lack of blood and oxygen to the brain can be permanent. They say you should beware of the symptoms using the acronym be fast.
Memorial was recently designated as one of five hospitals in the state as a comprehensive stroke center.
“That means that we can offer the highest level of stroke care 24/7 this includes clot buster therapy even intravenously or what’s called mechanical thrombectomy which is done through a catheter all of these are done emergently. We know that time is brain, so we have to get to patients as quickly as possible and that means recognizing symptoms as soon as possible,” Dr. Hemphill said.
Doctors say if you notice a sudden change you shouldn’t wait but get to the ER or call 911 as they will be ready to respond.
