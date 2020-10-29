Savannah Police holding Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be holding a drive-thru trick or treat event this year to provide children with a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating due to COVID-19.
Participants will drive through the park, stopping at decorated stations run by police officers and other employees. Children in the vehicle will receive Halloween treats and goodies from officers at each station. All participants must be in a vehicle. Walk-ups are not permitted to participate for safety purposes.
The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (or until the candy runs out) at Daffin Park. Participants should enter from the Bee Road entrance to the park.
