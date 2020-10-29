Savannah Police invest in new device to support Behavioral Health Unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are getting a new tool to add to their belt which will help their Behavioral Health Unit in the field. While it makes a loud noise, it’s a tether designed to restrain a person.
“That bang, it almost disorients somebody," explained Don De Lucca, Public Safety Ambassador Wrap Technology. "They don’t know what happened they look down and in the end you’ve secured somebody tightly around their legs or around their arms.”
Savannah Police purchased two Bolawrap’s for their Behavioral Health Unit. The officers got training Thursday using the new device that is meant to use less force and reduce risk and injury. Essentially, officers shoot a tether towards a person and hooks connect so they are restrained allowing police to move in safely.
“Adding this tool to the Behavioral Health Unit is just enormous it just can safeguard a life," said Captain Alex Tobar, Savannah Police Department. "It’s a way that we can respond to a situation in a humane manner that at the end of the day can lead to a positive outcome.”
The new technology is being used in about 250 departments across the county, costing a little more than $900 a piece. Developers of the device say it’s all about getting control of a situation without causing pain like some of the other tools police use like pepper spray and more.
“Those things rely on pain compliance," said Don De Lucca. "You gas somebody you’re worried about cross contamination, the use of a baton although necessary at times can inflict greater pain than what you intended and also the optics of what we do. So, if you can resolve a situation earlier in an altercation by using this device you don’t need those other options.”
SPD created the Behavioral Health Unit as they look to overhaul how they use force and work in the community. The unit is designed to serve those facing substance abuse, mental health issues and more to provide alternatives. Several of the people they meet are in crisis, which is why officers say this device will be useful.
“We offer service in a very humane and caring manner that we have clinical psychologist that ride with the Behavioral Health Unit that’s all a part of this package," said Captain Tobar. "We’re able to have situations that otherwise may be resolved with more force, using this device it’s going to be less force, less injuries and more positive outcomes.”
SPD leaders say training with the Bolawrap will continue as they work out a new policy, but they expect to equip officers with the new technology in about a month.
