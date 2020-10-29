Students Share More of Savannah’s History

“Savannah has a couple different food tours, but they mostly take you to bars, or they’ll take you to various history sites and kind of mix in some food spots as well, but what I really wanted to do is do a tour of Savannah’s culinary history,” graduate student Lauren Hartke said. “I wanted people to understand that what we call Southern food is actually a combination of West African, Native American and English and British foodways, and how these combined with regional practices.”