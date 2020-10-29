Thursday: Couple strong afternoon, evening storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! This morning is very warm and breezy under a mostly cloudy sky - these conditions remain through the morning commute. Under peeks of sun, the temperature warms into the low and mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. This afternoon, we’re tracking the risk of a couple strong afternoon and evening storms. Scattered storms will impact areas west of I-95 first, then shift eastward. There is a Marginal, 1 out of 5, Risk of severe storms with gusty winds and an isolated tornado, mainly, west of I-95.
Have a way to receive severe weather alerts this afternoon and evening... just in case.
A cold front shifts through overnight tonight. We’ll wake up to a clear sky, much cooler temperatures and a cooler breeze Friday morning. Under sunshine, temperatures peek in the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon.
Cooler weather lingers into the weekend with a wonderful Halloween forecast. A second, stronger, cold front sweeps through Saturday night and Sunday with a few more showers.
Truly chilly - even cold - air filters in early next week. Some inland communities may dip into the 30s next Tuesday morning.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.