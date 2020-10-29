Tybee City leaders to discuss possible changes to proposed open container ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Tybee Island officials have heard from businesses and residents about the changes they’re looking to make to the open container ordinance.
City officials say they don’t want to do something that everyone is against.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says after hearing a lot of feedback from the community, the city has a lot to do before they move forward with putting the ordinance back on their agenda for a vote.
On Monday, the city held a Zoom meeting with area businesses about the ordinance the city is looking to change. Gillen says all of the businesses brought up one reason in particular about why this wouldn’t be a good idea.
“A pandemic is not the right time. To-go is something that has kept them alive during the pandemic, so that was a consistent theme,” Gillen said.
As it stands, Gillen says the proposed ordinance would allow people to carry their drinks around until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. This only applies to the area south of 14th Street.
“This is a big policy. This is a big change for Tybee, if they were to move forward with it. They want to make sure that if they did anything like that that it would be something that everyone could live with.”
Gillen says the businesses told him they don’t feel it’ll be beneficial to the island. The city says they’re just trying to reduce violence that’s related to alcohol.
“We had gunfire, we had stabbings, we had an armed robbery. All within the last week.”
The businesses did come with alternative suggestions they’d like to see, such as the city having greater enforcement of rules the island already has in place.
“The police chief has taken that to heart. He’s been working on increasing the number of foot patrols and bicycle patrols down here.”
Another ordinance proposal that’s getting attention throughout the community is the noise ordinance. Gillen says the city attorney made a new draft of the ordinance to make it a “plainly audible” standard from 100 feet away after 10 p.m.
“If the officer can hear the noise from a certain distance, or greater, then that’s a violation.”
After holding a meeting with businesses on this topic as well, Gillen says they suggested that the city has two sets of standards for noise. One for residential and one for commercial. With business already down, they say this will only continue to hurt them.
“This would really hurt our ability to have live music. Ok we hear that. So, how do we address this other issue, without mixing it up with this one? I’d hate to see the two issues get intertwined because we are having some issues with noise in the residential areas.”
Gillen says on Nov. 12, council could vote to table the two ordinances for a later date.
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the city will be holding an open consumption workshop at the public safety building. It is open to the public. Gillen says they’re looking to form a committee that would dive deeper into these ordinances.
