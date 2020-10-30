SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater at three UNC Charlotte residence halls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three residence halls on UNC Charlotte’s campus are undergoing testing after wastewater testing detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in its routine sampling.
UNCC is not identifying the three residence halls for the privacy of its students and staff, but all residents and staff of the halls have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life.
All residents are required to remain in their buildings until they can be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov. 5.
During this time, all residents of the buildings are required to remain in place except to attend medical appointments. Meal service will be provided.
Residents will remain under this directive until their test results are returned. Those testing positive or identified as a close contact of anyone who tests positive will be placed in quarantine/isolation in accordance with the University’s on-campus quarantine/isolation protocols.
Anyone who tested positive is now in isolation, receiving proper medical care. Any close contacts within the residence halls will be placed in quarantine.
The University’s contact tracing team is notifying any additional close contacts of those with positive test results to begin an appropriate quarantine period.
All other residents who tested negative will be cleared by Housing and Residence Life to resume their normal activities.
In an effort to further protect the campus community, officials say UNC Charlotte is using wastewater testing because studies have indicated it can identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 days before symptoms appear.
In early October, officials at UNC Charlotte said no clusters were found after a separate incident where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected during routine residence hall wastewater sampling on Oct. 2.
In the Oct. 2 incident, the University completed 155 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area and based on the tests, the positivity rate was less than 1 percent and no clusters were found.
“UNC Charlotte is not identifying the residence hall for the privacy of its residents, but all residents and staff of the hall have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life,” the university posted.
Below is information from the university on what to do if you think you may have the virus.
Wastewater testing will continue at all on-campus residence halls to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Research shows it is likely the disease presents in wastewater several days before the onset of symptoms, assisting the University in preventing outbreaks of the virus.
