Savannah Police locate, charge wanted aggravated assault suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE FROM SPD (November 3, 2020): Monica Miller was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Monday, Nov. 2, on charges of aggravated assault in connection to this investigation.
The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
Officers responded to Yamacraw Village around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 and discovered an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
During the course of the investigation, Savannah Police identified 42-year-old Monica Miller, of Yamacraw Village, as a suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident or on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives or CrimesStoppers. Tipsters can contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
