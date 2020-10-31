Chatham Co. BOE prepares for election day crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With just three days until election day, election officials have started getting equipment ready for voters to cast their ballots.
Three u-haul trucks were filled with machines and ballot marking devices on Saturday. They’re being deployed to polling locations.
As early voting comes to an end, all eyes are now on election day.
In Chatham County, election officials say they hired over 1,200 poll workers for the 92 polling locations just for this election. Another 40 are on standby for what is sure to be a busy day.
“Of the 92 polls, we have 194,000 registered voters.”
Board of Elections operations supervisor John Leffler says nearly 50 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballot during the early voting period and he expects election day to follow suit.
“So far in person there have been over 54,000 here in Chatham County," Leffler said. "The number of ballots that have been in paper ballots that have been mailed in or brought in, has been over 5,000, so if my math serves me correct, just under 90,000 ballots right now.”
He says they are more than prepared to make the process as easy as possible on election day, with each polling location getting 100 ballot marking devices, 800 printers, and much more to accommodate voters.
“380 of our 440 poll pads will be going to the polls themselves," Leffler says. "We’ve actually deployed 26 poll pads to early voting, which we’re just now in the process of getting them back.
“I’m not worried about the turnout on Tuesday,” Leffler said. "We have prepared. This is all new, we have triple the amount of equipment that we’ve had in the past so it is important that we are able to take care of the voter.”
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., but if you’re in line by the time the polls are scheduled to close, Leffler says you can still cast your ballot, they will stay until the last person has voted.
