The coolest air of the season is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers linger early Sunday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s inland to lower 60s closer to Savannah.
Temperatures will then warm to the mid to upper 70s ahead of a front that will sweep through Sunday afternoon into the evening. This will clear out the moisture and allow temperatures to quickly fall into Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s Monday morning with highs only in the lower 60s under plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday will be evening cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, with patchy frost possible west of I-95. Temperatures around the Savannah metro will be a little bit warmer with lows near 40 degrees. Highs return to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon with warmer weather to follow through the end of the week. Afternoon highs return to the 70s on Wednesday with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday and Saturday morning along with a slight chance of rain.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression Eta has formed in the Caribbean, marking the first time this name has ever been used. This also make this the most-active recorded hurricane season, tying the record set in 2005. This system will bring rain to Jamaica and Hispaniola this weekend. Eta is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane on Monday before making landfall in Central America bringing hurricane-force winds to Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta will then likely weekend by the middle of the week but could reemerge over water
