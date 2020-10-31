The coolest air of the season is on the way!

Tropical Depression Eta has formed in the Caribbean, marking the first time this name has ever been used. This also make this the most-active recorded hurricane season, tying the record set in 2005. This system will bring rain to Jamaica and Hispaniola this weekend. Eta is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane on Monday before making landfall in Central America bringing hurricane-force winds to Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta will then likely weekend by the middle of the week but could reemerge over water