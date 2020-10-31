A few ticks possible Halloween evening ahead of a cool down!

Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine has formed in the Central Atlantic. This system will bring rain to Jamaica and Hispaniola this weekend. This system will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm “Eta” on Sunday, marking the first time this name has ever been used. Eta would also mark the most-active recorded hurricane season, breaking the record set in 2005. Eta is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane on Monday before making landfall in Central America bringing hurricane-force winds to Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta will then likely weekend by the middle of the week, but could reemerge over water.