Savannah family gets creative for Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Creativity for Halloween is often shown through fun costume ideas. One Savannah family also gets creative with its decorations every year. This year, to take safety precautions, they stepped up their creation.
Emie and her husband Brent pick a Halloween theme every year.
For this year’s theme, they wanted a castle. With it came a moat, a sea monster, various other touches and a “candypult.”
The family says they started their creation at the end of September. Every day since, they’ve added details. The “candypult” was a new element they created to be able to give out their bagged candy in a safe, but fun way.
“We always knew that we would do Halloween of some kind. Whether people came or not, but it needed to be safe so that parents felt comfortable with their children receiving candy from us and we’ll be wearing masks and gloves.”
The family say they’ll keep the castle up for the next few months. They say they’ll redecorate it for Thanksgiving and for Christmas.
