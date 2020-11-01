BCSO still investigating death of Beaufort teen 1 year later

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still asking the public for any information on the death of a Beaufort teen one year after his body was discovered.
The body of 16-year-old Marcus Graves was found on the morning of November 1, 2019 near Grays Hill Boat Landing.
In January 2020, the Beaufort County Corners Office confirmed Graves died as a result of a gunshot wound and drowning. Although the manner has not been determined, investigators are saying it’s suspicious.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to report it.
