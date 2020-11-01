Chilly start to the week, frost possible Tuesday morning!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear conditions continue overnight with temperatures tumbling to the lower 40s inland and mid 40s for the Savannah metro as we head out the door Monday morning.
If you missed the sunrise on Sunday, don’t forget it is now an hour earlier than last week! Monday’s sunrise is at 6:42AM. Beautiful weather extends throughout the day with highs only reaching about 60 degrees with a northerly wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour.
The coolest air of the season arrives overnight Tuesday with frost likely, especially for communities west of I-95. Morning temperatures for communities like Statesboro will bottom out in the mid 50s, whereas Savannah’s low will be in the upper 30s. Don’t get caught off guard by the cool temperatures, especially if you are going to the polls when they open on Tuesday! After our chilly start to the day, highs top out near 70 degrees under sunny skies.
We’ll wake up to low to mid 40s once again on Wednesday as clear and dry conditions continue, leading to a high in the low to mid 70s. Warmer weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. We will also see our chance for showers increase, with just a slight chance on Thursday and Friday primarily along the coast. There is also a slight chance of rain over the weekend, but this is dependent on just how much moisture will move onshore from the Atlantic.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Eta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall as a major hurricane in Nicaragua late Monday or early Tuesday morning. Life-threatening storm surge is possible for Nicaragua, with tides 10 to 15 feet above normal possible. There is also a flooding threat for Central America this week, but flash flooding and river flooding is also possible for Jamaica, Southern Haiti and the Cayman Islands.
Some models are suggesting a late-week progressing north toward Cuba at the end of the week. There is not a direct threat to us here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but we will keep you updated!
