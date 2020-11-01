The coolest air of the season is on the way!

We’ll wake up to low to mid 40s once again on Wednesday as clear and dry conditions continue, leading to a high in the low to mid 70s. Warmer weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. We will also see our chance for showers increase, with just a slight chance on Thursday and Friday primarily along the coast. There is also a slight chance of rain over the weekend, but this is dependent on just how much moisture will move onshore from the Atlantic.