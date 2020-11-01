Effingham Co. Deputies investigate after 13-year-old dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) -The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 13-year-old was found unresponsive in a Green Morgan School Road home.
Deputies report that they received a call about a shooting in the area around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies found the male teenager upon arrival. The Sheriff’s Office has not indicated if the teenager died of any injuries related to gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or text 847411.
