Emmaus House holds ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people came to Reynolds square Sunday afternoon to give back to those that are homeless and hungry.
The nonprofit organization Emmaus House held its 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
People who did participate had to purchase a ticket and were able to take home two different soups of their choice and also buy bowls made by local artists.
The executive director says it’s a way for them to connect the community with the hungry and homeless population and the art community.
She says their mission is to help them provide hearty meals and basic services to those in need.
Everything from a hot meal, laundry and even a hot shower are just some of the things they provide to the homeless.
On average they feed about 200 people a day and this fundraiser only helps them continue to do that.
“This event is a really great way for us to not only spread awareness about the plight of homelessness in our community and in general, but it’s a great way to connect our community to art," said Ariana Berksteiner. "We have local artists that donate these beautiful handmade bowls to this event every year. It’s a really great opportunity to bring everyone together and celebrate the city and the beautiful programs that do exist for people who are in need.”
100 percent of the proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser go directly to the Emmaus House for them to continue to provide food and other essentials for the homeless.
They take any and all donations including leftover food.
