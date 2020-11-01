One killed, another seriously injured in head-on-collision in Liberty Co.

One killed, another seriously injured in head-on-collision in Liberty Co.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County Fire and Georgia State Patrol were on scene of a fatal head-on-collision in Liberty County early Sunday morning. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | November 1, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 10:48 AM

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County Fire and Georgia State Patrol were on scene of a fatal head-on-collision in Liberty County early Sunday morning, according to the Coastal News Service.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Marvin Frazier says a man driving a white sedan was traveling eastbound, towards Richmond Hill, in the westbound lane of Leroy Coffer Highway near mile marker 20, when he struck another vehicle head-on traveling in the westbound lane.

The male driver died at the scene. The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.