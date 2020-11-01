Police investigate after man killed at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Police in Statesboro are investigating after a man was killed at the Morris Heights Apartments on Saturday.
Officers say that 37-year-old Malcolm Steele was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on this active case should contact Captain Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov. The public’s cooperation is essential in resolving any homicide investigation
