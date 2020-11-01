S.C. senator visits Ridgeland ahead of election day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Senator Lindsey Graham made a stop in Ridgeland on Sunday afternoon for one of his final campaign rallies ahead of Election Day.
With just days two days to go, Senator Graham reiterated to South Carolina voters the importance of keeping the Republican majority in the Senate and reminded them of the work he’s done to keep Americans safe.
Senator Graham touched upon several topics during his rally. Those included Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation on the Supreme Court, military support, cutting taxes, controlling immigration, and the push to keep the Senate.
Senator Graham told the crowd that Beaufort County is the “heart and soul” of the organized Republican party in the first congressional district. He acknowledged that his opponent Jaime Harrison is working hard, so he has to “earn the seat” and he intends to do so. One supporter says she feels he’s done a great job for the state and that people who haven’t voted yet should vote based on facts and issues, not feelings.
“Lindsey Graham has done a great job," said Bonnie Canova. She attended the rally on Sunday afternoon. "He’s brought us really wonderful Supreme Court Justices that have been so vilified and yet he managed to get them through. I completely support him and I completely support our president.”
Senator Graham is continuing his “Get it Done” bus tour through Monday.
