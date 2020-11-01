UGA’s Richard LeCounte hospitalized from car crash

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) -University of Georgia senior safety and team captain, Richard LeCounte, is recovering in the hospital after he was in a crash following the team’s win against Kentucky.
LeCounte was riding a dirt bike when it struck a vehicle that making a left turn on Saturday night, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. After hitting the vehicle, LeCounte’s dirt bike went into oncoming traffic and hit another car,
His mother told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he was wearing a helmet, but is “lucky to be alive”.
The Riceboro-native and Liberty County alumni was taken to the trauma unit at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
According to LeCounte’s high school coach, Kirk Warner, LeCounte was “banged up”, but “alert and talking”.
Ron Courson, a Senior Associate Athletic Director, Director of Sports Medicine for the University of Georgia released the following statement around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday:
"Richard LeCounte was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center. He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected.
“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”
ESPN reports that LeCounte is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a shoulder injury and several cuts and bruises, but that his injuries will not require surgery.
LeCounte had 13 tackles and three pass breakups in No. 5 Georgia’s win at Kentucky. He leads the team with three interceptions this season.
Georgia plays Florida Saturday in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. eastern. The game will be broadcast on WTOC.
