WTOC Interview: How Jon Ossoff would serve Georgia

“Georgians are not partisan people,” Ossoff says. "We’re commonsense people. We want independence in our leaders. We want leaders who will empower doctors and scientists in a health crisis and that will level with us about threats to our health. This virus is spreading out of control in this country right now because our political leaders are failing to contain it because they’re undermining doctors and scientists. We could lose hundreds of thousands of more Americans in the next few months unless we make a change and get public health experts back in charge when it comes to fighting a pandemic.”