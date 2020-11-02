Candidates for Chatham Co. Commission discuss historic voter turnout

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) -With so many different candidates on your ballot they tend to talk about what separates them from others but there is one thing they all agree on: the importance of your voice and your vote.
“Whether you’re voting for me or not, it is absolutely essential that we vote,” said Chatham Co. Commission District 1 candidate Kevin Hyman.
“We’re very privileged to be able to do so and in this election, there have been so many ways that you can vote, but you need a voice, and you need to let your representatives know that you care,” said District 1 candidate Helen Stone.
As people head to 92 precincts across Chatham County on Tuesdayto cast their ballot, several thousand have already done so. Despite COVID-19, we saw record-setting crowds for early voting, as well as those casting their absentee ballots. This is encouraging for local candidates vying for your vote.
“I think it says a lot this time people don’t want to stand in the long lines voting day, but I think again people want to make sure their voice is heard this election," said District 6 candidate William Dyal. "You know people feel like sometimes that they don’t matter, every vote matters. Every vote counts and I think that’s a big thing.”
“I think it says is that our nation as a whole is waking up," said District 6 candidate Aaron Whitley. "I think it is vitally important that everybody takes part in the process regardless of who you vote for and I always advocate for that. Regardless of who you vote for, [to] be a part of the process because we can’t have a small percentage of our community making the decisions on behalf of all of us.”
While voting has looked different this year, how we get results will also change. Candidates say they are already bracing to not know the results of their race for days to come, but like everything else in 2020, they will adjust.
“To be quite honest, it’s a little discouraging out there to know that it could take a while to learn who is actually representing, or going to be representing the area and um, but you just deal with it," said candidate for District 7 Dean Kicklighter. "You do what you have to do you know. I personally don’t plan to actually have the information available Tuesday night because I believe it will take longer than that.”
“In the primary, we waited two weeks for the election to get certified and I am prepared for it and I have plenty of practice during the past summer, but you know we want to make sure for me I want to make sure all votes are counted," said District 7 candidate Aaron Whitley. "So, if it means we are waiting a few extra days I am perfectly fine with that.”
As candidates wait to see what election day brings, WTOC will keep you up to date all day tomorrow both on-air and online.
