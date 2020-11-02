Chatham Co. Board of Elections sends out voting equipment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of bags of voting equipment and other necessities have been handed over to poll managers Monday afternoon at the Chatham County Board of Elections, all in an effort to make for a smooth start to Tuesday’s voting.
The Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman says they learned valuable lessons in the primary and runoff elections this year. The Chairman says they have implemented better training for poll workers and managers, and improved guidelines for using the equipment.
He expects all of that will ultimately lead to a smoother experience at the polls. Still, there are around 100,000 registered voters in Chatham County who did not do absentee or early voting.
The chairman says setting up the voting equipment the day before the election will help them be more prepared than previous election days, just in case all of those voters show up.
“Downloading everything took so much longer because it was so much more data onto the machines, that things were not really ready for pickup on the day before election. They weren’t really finished. And then that deprived the managers from being able to set those polls up the day before, the night before," said Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney.
It looks like close to, if not all the gear was sent out Monday to the various polling locations around Chatham County. Mahoney told us last week all of the equipment had been checked and certified, all being ready to go for Tuesday morning.
