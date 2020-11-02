COVID-19 rapid testing now available at St. Joseph’s/Candler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can now get a COVID-19 rapid test in Chatham County, meaning you could know your results in minutes instead of days.
St. Joseph’s/Candler announced their urgent cares will now begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing. That means in just 15 minutes patients could have answers to their questions.
“I mean you have the test result right then and there you don’t have to wait you can give your advice to the patient," said Amanda Cowan, Medical Director of Urgent Care and Occupational Health Services. "You know exactly how long they need to quarantine, you know exactly what they need to do, what they need to tell their family members, you don’t have to wait.”
This rapid test is changing the game according to St. Joseph’s/Candler CEO Paul Hinchey. Not only does it offer quick results, but more access and comfort. He got the simple swab in both nostrils and has results moments later.
The test cost about $160 but is covered by most insurance plans and will be offered at six St. Joseph’s/Candler urgent cares across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. While they request you call ahead, health professionals can do the test in the clinic or while you sit in your car.
Leaders say they have the staff, PPE, equipment, and now rapid testing to handle whatever COVID-19 throws their way as we head towards flu season, holidays, and more.
“The last thing we’re going to say is I am sorry we’re running out of test equipment," Hinchey said. "So, each location will get 100 a week and then we’ve automatically got what they call purchase orders that when the test level goes down it automatically fires the PO off and goes to the vendor and then the trucks come in.”
The rapid test is considered 99 percent accurate on negative tests while positive tests have an 84 percent accuracy. Healthcare professionals say for best results you should get tested two to five days after the onset of symptoms.
