Cybersecurity Tips for Working at Home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the pandemic, more and more of our life has moved online. Many of you all are still working remotely, even if its just a few days a week.
CEO of Infinity Inc., Chuck Brown, says there are many ways you can put yourself and your personal information at risk by doing this. He shared his concerns and what he says your employer can do to help.
“Probably the single biggest concern we have as an IT company is the use of personal equipment at home. When you’re in the office, you’re using office equipment that has office rules and office compliance and all that. When you go back home, a user may or may not be doing windows updates, they may or may not have antivirus on there. There’s a lot of what ifs, even down to the machine’s probably not locked down, so they can go where they want to," Brown said. "So there’s a lot of exposure when you’re on a personal machine that’s just not managed the way a professional machine is. You can make sure they have good antivirus and maybe you give it to them, maybe you don’t. You can make sure they have windows updates on there. You can at least educate them on some of the dangers and the problems.”
After making your dining table work as an office for an extended period of time, you may be tempted to head out to a coffeeshop or somewhere else with public Wi-Fi where you can get some work done. Brown says ultimately, this will put your information and your technology at a greater risk, but there are a few easy steps you can take to minimize it.
“Even this isn’t 100 percent safe, but it’s much safer- ask them what their Wi-Fi is. Don’t just hop on and assume that you know what the Wi-Fi is. Especially if you see a couple. If you go to Starbucks and you see Starbucks 1, 2 and 3, don’t just assume that any one of those is fine. Starbucks may have just provided Starbucks 1 and somebody else set up Starbucks 2 and 3. Ask. So you should do that. Keep your computer up to date. Keep Windows updates on there. Keep antivirus on there. I would not ever advocate doing financial transactions there where you’re typing in passwords and going into bank accounts and things like that."
Another risk while working remotely is “Zoom-bombing.” Zoom has some tips on how to make your video calls safer here.
