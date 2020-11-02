Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Thursday with dry weather and cool temps. Coldest air of the season tonight with an inland Frost Advisory. Next rain chance comes this weekend.
Hurricane Eta is just off the Central American coast. Landfall is forecast in Nicaragua Tuesday as a major hurricane. Eta will weaken inland before re-emerging into the Caribbean where it could strengthen again.
Tonight will be clear with areas of inland frost, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs near.
Tuesday night will be clear and cool, lows in the low mid 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
