Ga. COVID-19 protocols change for voters on Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The guidance issued by the Georgia Department of Public Health over the weekend says folks who have COVID-19 or are quarantining after potential exposure can leave the house to go vote in-person.
If you are planning on heading to the polls on Election Day, the DPH says you must take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. That includes wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet between you and others and washing or sanitizing your hands before and after voting.
The DPH also says you should let poll workers know about your condition when you get to the polling location.
“They can still vote. And we’re encouraging everyone to wear a mask, but particularly, obviously if you don’t feel well. Certainly wear a mask, and let people know if you don’t feel well," said Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney.
Mahoney says Chatham County poll workers are trained to give someone who says they aren’t feeling well, or is exhibiting the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 enough space to participate in the voting process safely.
“So somebody’s probably going to be asked to step aside in line so that we can let that voter come through and have 6 feet of separation from the poll workers, and from the other voters in line. And then they’ll be allowed to go through the process and vote on the machine.”
Mahoney says a poll worker will clean the machine once that voter is finished. Some things the CDC recommends you bring with to vote tomorrow along with necessary documentation and ID, are a mask, an extra mask, tissues, hand sanitizer, water and a black ink pen.
A disposable stylus will be given to every voter in Chatham County to avoid having to touch the screen with your fingers.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.