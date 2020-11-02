Ga. Secretary of State gives update ahead of Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation. With just one day to go, the Secretary of State held a news conference Monday to update Georgians on the ongoing voting in the general election.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said they had four action items in their November plan. These include increasing poll workers, more onsite tech support at polling locations, decreasing lines, and giving voters pre-Election Day options.
In doing so, Raffensperger says there are 50,000 Georgians serving as poll workers, enough field techs to deploy to all of the counties who will help at polling locations, and additional polling locations to make for shorter lines. Raffensperger says there are more than 2 million voters who participated in early voting and more than 1 million voters who’ve had their absentee ballots accepted by their counties.
In his briefing, he said there are more than 260,000 Georgians who still have their absentee ballots. He encourages them to fill them out and drop them off.
“I want to assure all voters regardless of party or ideology that the outcome of the election will be accurate. We will have an audit to verify the results. You can all have faith in the outcome and that is vital because elections matter and your vote matters," Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger says he does expect challenges Tuesday and that the state is ready to handle them. He reminds people to also confirm their polling location before heading to the polls.
The Secretary of State’s Office says the bulk of the votes should be known by Tuesday night and that by Wednesday morning there should be a final outcome.
