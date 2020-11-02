Monday last day for absentee voting in S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - The polls in South Carolina closed for the last day of early-absentee voting in the state.
Jasper and Hampton counties have seen record numbers coming in.
Voters in Jasper County have been able to vote in-person absentee for a few weeks now and Monday the director told us they’ve seen record numbers of voters come out and they are expecting even more on Election Day.
Many voters have already cast their ballot in Jasper County.
“We’ve done over 7,000 in-person and by mail," said Jasper County Voter Registration Director Janine Bostick.
That’s nearly three times the amount of early voters Jasper County saw in 2016.
“So the turnout has been awesome. This is a big turn out for Jasper County.”
Jasper County started opening mail in ballots Monday morning at 9 a.m.
“We’ve done over 2,600 thus far.”
Opening the outside envelope means they will be able to process ballots faster on Tuesday.
“So they are opening up the outside and putting the secret ballots back in the boxes.”
The Line Monday averaged about an hour to an hour and a half. Voters said they just wanted to get it done
“I was thinking about it and I decided rather than worrying about it overnight I would just take care of it,” said voter Allen Strange.
The director says they expect a large turn out Tuesday but want to remind people to go to their precinct and not the county office.
“The precincts are open tomorrow. All precincts are open tomorrow in Jasper County. The voter registration office will not be doing in person early voting tomorrow. You must go to your precinct tomorrow to vote.”
The director says if you are unsure where you’re voting precinct is you can go on scvotes.gov, put your address in, and it will give you exactly where you need to go.
Beaufort County saw another massively busy day for in person absentee voting and some voters we spoke with said they waited up to three hours just to get in the doors. And they say it was worth it.
Voters all over Beaufort County have many reasons for going out and voting early.
“I am a disabled senior citizen and I can’t stand in line for four, five, six, eight hours as it seems to be,” said voter Michael Karvaski.
“First of all I don’t work on Mondays so it was smart to get out the bed and come in line today," said voter Jarobin Murray.
“I have to work tomorrow I probably won’t be able to get out and go vote," said voter Kyla Alston.
Voters we spoke to said they were excited to finally be able to make their decision in this election season.
“It’s been hectic. Of course. With everything going on on both sides, pointing fingers, and things that came and happened in the past but you have to look ahead to the future and see if they are going to make the same decisions. So, just all of that.”
Forty percent of registered voters in the county did in-person absentee voting. Those ballots will be the first tallies released on Tuesday, followed by day-of votes and then mail in ballots. For those choosing to vote Tuesday, one voter had some advice.
“You have to be prepared to stand and wait and just be kind and nice and be human.”
The polls at the Beaufort County Registration Office did close at 5 p.m., but the precincts open on election day at 7 a.m. and they are open up until 7 p.m.
