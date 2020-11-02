Memorial Health doctor weighs in on election stress and your health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With this election season coming to an end soon, most of us are stressed out. It can be hard to relax during this time.
The Executive Director of Behavior Health Services at Memorial Health says there has been an increase in election related stress.
She shared some tips with us on how you can de-stress while we wait for election results.
Mental health experts say there’s been a 68 percent increase in election related stress among voters.
Since we may not receive the election results until days after Tuesday, The Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services at Memorial Health, Lindse Murphy, suggests we take some time to unplug.
“I highly recommend unplugging," Murphy said. "Getting your thoughts together before you have conversations with your family members or friends or loved ones about results of the election. And just really engaging in things that provide you a sense of well-being and self-care in provide you with some fun and distraction while you wait.”
Murphy says this year, the uncertainty of this election is going to play into the anxiety and nerves about the outcome.
While waiting, she suggests spending time with loved ones, going on a walk, going out to eat and more.
“Know the facts, again get out there and vote, express your voice, stay away from the negativity and the people who want to get into very political, heated arguments and just try to practice patience and spend some time just preparing your thoughts for once we do know who has won the election and who will be our next president to really be able to figure out how we’re going to carry on day to day with the results that happen.”
Murphy says because of results in past elections changing over night, that stress and fear is still felt by many today.
But she also says no matter who is elected, remember that tomorrow is a new day.
“Just remember that if you’re disappointed with the results come out and that for your continues to grow on you it may become anger, it may become fear, it may become sadness, it may become all those things. Take that, use it for good in for positive change and use everything that you can in your own right to be the advocate for a change for the next day because our future is bright.”
