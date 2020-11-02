Monday: Chilly morning ahead of colder Tuesday start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a clear sky, it’s much chillier than last week at this time. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s with an occasionally gusty breeze that’ll make it feel even chillier.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s in most spots. The breeze stays with us into the afternoon. The temperature drops, quickly, after sunset; in the 40s by 11 p.m. or sooner and frost is possible tomorrow morning.
Temperatures bottom-out in the mid and upper 30s between 6 and 8 a.m. Tuesday. Frost is possible; especially north of I-16 and west of I-95. Though frost may still occur further south, as well.
If you have extremely sensitive plants, it wouldn’t hurt to protect them tonight - just in case. Election Day temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon and are forecast to peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s by mid-afternoon under plenty of sunshine.
A gradual warming trend gets-going heading into mid-week and spotty showers return by Friday.
TROPICS -
Good morning! Eta is now a hurricane in the southwestern Caribbean; near the Central American coast. Further strengthening is possible before it encounters land. It’s an uncertain forecast in the long-term. The system may make landfall in Central American, only to be brought northward this weekend into early next week; toward Florida and the Greater Antilles. Exact impacts on the United States are unknown, but were watching and will keep you updated - TV, app and online.
