Police searching for teenage suspect accused of shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect accused of a shooting in Port Wentworth.
Officers were dispatched to Corsair Circle at 3 p.m. on Monday. A male victim was taken to the hospital.
Police are searching for 16-year-old Antonio Griffin. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Griffin was a reported runaway missing child. He was reportedly last seen fleeing toward Highway 30.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
