Police searching for teenage suspect accused of shooting in Port Wentworth

Police searching for teenage suspect accused of shooting in Port Wentworth
Antonio Griffin (Source: Port Wentworth Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | November 2, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 3:46 PM

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect accused of a shooting in Port Wentworth.

Officers were dispatched to Corsair Circle at 3 p.m. on Monday. A male victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Antonio Griffin. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Griffin was a reported runaway missing child. He was reportedly last seen fleeing toward Highway 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.