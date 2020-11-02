Rep. Carter, Griggs both feeling confident ahead of Congressional race showdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The two candidates for Georgia’s First District Congressional seat are ready.
“I’m very confident,” said Rep. Buddy Carter.
“I’m fired up and I’m ready to go," says democratic challenger Joyce Griggs.
The Republican Incumbent, Congressman Buddy Carter, running off experience.
“The last six years I think the people have seen, and not only that but before then. The tens years I spent in Georgia State Legislature, the eight years I was mayor of the city of Pooler," Rep. Carter said.
While his democratic challenger Griggs is running to make a change.
“I wanted to run because the people of this district want strong representation in Washington that will take care of the people in these 17 counties and that’s why I’m running," Griggs said.
One of the major issues Griggs says she’s trying to combat, “healthcare! So many are without healthcare. They do not have a plan they just want to disband the Affordable Care Act and that’s wrong.”
An issue Rep. Carter feels his experience makes him best suited to handle.
“Currently, I am the only pharmacist serving in Congress and I want to continue to work on Healthcare and we’ll continue to do that. Making sure people with pre-existing conditions are covered. Making sure we have more transparency and competition in healthcare," he said.
The Congressman building a reputation for his strong support of the military during his time in office.
“We’re very blessed in the First Congressional District to have a number of veterans in the district as well as having four military bases," Rep. Carter said.
A topic of course Griggs knows very well.
“Guess what? I understand their needs. Having worn combat boots, having deployed to Iraq three times and came back alive. Oh, I’m ready for the fight, I’m ready," she said.
Although the candidates do disagree on a number of topics, they can agree on this.
“Everyone, regardless of how you vote, make sure you exercise that great freedom we have thanks to our veterans and that is the freedom to vote,” said Rep. Carter.
“Get out and vote like your life depends on it! As a matter of fact, your democracy depends on it. This is America, get out and vote," Griggs said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.